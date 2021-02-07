Bucs win Super Bowl LV 31-9, Chiefs penalties too much to overcome deficit

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs is tackled by Devin White #45 and Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeat the Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV.

This is Brady’s NFL record seventh championship ring and he earned his fifth Super Bowl MVP.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs made a habit of coming back from double-digit deficits, but struggled with penalties and dropped balls through the entirety of the football game.

The Chiefs broke a Super Bowl record for penalty yards in the first half with 95.

Brady threw for 3 touchdowns, all of them coming in the first half and two of them to tight end Rob Gronkowski, his former New England teammate.

Tampa’s run game was able to chew away clock behind Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones combined 150 yard and a touchdown.

Mahomes spent most of his time scrambling behind his depleted offensive line and was picked off twice. He was sacked three times, 1.5 by Ndomakong Suh.

He ended the night with 270 yards, 0 touchdowns and 33 rushing yards. This was also the first time he has lost a game by more than one score in his professional career.

The Bucs defense did not allow the Chiefs to to get much going on third down (3-13) and fourth down (1-3).

Travis Kelce ended the night with 133 yards receiving on 10 catches, his third consecutive playoff game with more than 100 yards. Rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed for 64 yards on 9 carries.

After torching the Bucs secondary in week 12, Tyreek Hill was a non-factor in the passing game, only bringing in 7 catches for 73 yards.

The Chiefs will not join the short list of teams who have repeated as Super Bowl champions. That leaves Tom Brady as the last quarterback to do so when he was with New England in the 2003-2004 seasons.