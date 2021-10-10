Buffalo Bills bowl over Chiefs 38-20

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills in the last AFC Championship Game, the Chiefs were resilient after a lackluster first quarter, riding 21 second quarter points to an eventual 38-24 win at Arrowhead Stadium.

Sunday night, the Bills flipped the script.

After Byron Pringle caught a five-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes early in the second quarter, Buffalo rattled off the next 17 points, catching the Kansas City secondary in poor coverage for two long Josh Allen touchdown throws.

The Bills carried a 24-13 lead into the half, Mother Nature providing plenty of time with an hour-long weather delay for the Chiefs defense to make adjustments. While the defensive group did improve its play, bad luck came calling for Kansas City.

First, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire injured his knee midway through the third quarter after taking a Mahomes pass for a first down, he didn’t return. Three plays later, a ball went through wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s hands and was returned for a touchdown by Buffalo’s Micah Hyde.

That was the first in a flurry of three second half turnovers.

Later in the fourth quarter with the defense having appeared to stop Buffalo with an interception, a questionable roughing the passer penalty on Frank Clark gave the Bills new life they didn’t squander, driving for the final score of the game. Buffalo won 38-20.

The Chiefs are now 2-3, set to play The Washington Football Team next Sunday at noon.