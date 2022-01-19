Buffalo cafe makes bet with Shawnee donut shop on Bills-Chiefs game

Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary, second from left, celebrates his touchdown with his teammates during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the New England Patriots, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s a food city. We love it, and we don’t mind using it in wagers, either.

A Buffalo cafe is betting a dozen donuts that the Bills are going to beat the Kansas City Chiefs during Sunday evening’s playoff game.

Wednesday morning on Twitter, Public Espresso announced their challenge to Mr. D’s Donuts in Shawnee, Kansas. If the Bills lose, the Buffalo cafe will send twelve of their donuts to the Kansas City area. But if the Chiefs lose, vice versa.

Public Espresso also says that if the Bills can’t pull off a win, they’ll donate $500 to a charity of Mr. D’s Donuts’ choosing.

The game will take place Jan. 23 at 5:30 p.m central.