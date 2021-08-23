Byron Pringle’s growth catches eyes of current and former teammates

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – AUGUST 20: Wide receiver Byron Pringle #13 of the Kansas City Chiefs poses for selfies with fans before the NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 20, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs third year receiver Byron Pringle led the team with 63 yards on 4 catches Friday night’s preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

The former Kansas State Wildcat’s performance caught the eye of current teammate Tyreek Hill and former teammate Sammy Watkins.

In three years as a Chief, Pringle has seen a majority of his play come from the return game.

With a crowded receiver room, he has improved his game as Kansas City looks to replace Watkins who left for the Baltimore Ravens in the offseason.

“Give Byron Pringle the ball..! He will move the ship..! Lol,” Watkins wrote on Twitter.

Give byron Pringle the ball..! He will move the ship..! Lol — King me (@sammywatkins) August 21, 2021

Since joining the team in 2019, Pringle has caught 29 passes for 330 yards along with one touchdown. On special teams, he has 12 returns for 365 yards and a rick return touchdown.

Chiefs wide receiver No. 1 Tyreek Hill has sang Pringle’s praise in the past, but on Friday after the game, Hill posted a response on Twitter to someone who said, “Post the 4 words every girl/guy wants to hear?”

Byron Pringle like that 😬 https://t.co/KXDJ6OmOz3 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) August 21, 2021

“Byron Pringle like that,” Hill responded.

Before Super Bowl LV in Pringle’s hometown of Tampa, Florida, Hill said how impressed he was with his work ethic.

“I was talking to [then-Chiefs wide receiver coach Greg Lewis] about that, I was like, ‘Man, y’all need to start giving Pringle some more chances,’” Hill said. “Here’s a guy, he doesn’t complain about his job, he comes in and works. Whatever you gotta tell him to do, he does it. He is still the same guy. He’s always laughing and he’s always smiling. You couldn’t ask more from a teammate.”

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman has also been a name floating around to take the workload after Watkins’ departure.

Several young names have made their case as we near another day of roster cuts like, Daurice Fountain, and Marcus Kemp, who could add depth to the position.