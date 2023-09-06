KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs kickoff the new season Thursday when they face the Detroit Lions for their home opener.

If you weren’t able to get tickets to attend the game at Arrowhead Stadium, there are bars across the KC metro hosting watch parties.

The Kansas City Chiefs kickoff at 7:20 p.m. at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Here are four bars worth checking out this week:

Kansas City Power & Light District

KC Live! is hosting a watch party in the heart of Kansas Cities Power & Light District. At KC Live! you can watch the Chiefs take on the Lions on the biggest outdoor screen in Kansas City.

The event is free to attend, and you can visit your favorite P&L restaurant’s website to reserve a table for the game.

Tin Roof in Westport

The Tin Roof in Westport is hosting a Chiefs watch party. The Tin Roof has a list of specialty Chiefs-themed drinks and gameday food you can purchase.

The event will be hosted by DJ Highnoone and Nick Niemeier!

The Monogram Lounge at J. Rieger & Co.

J. Rieger is hosting “The Official Chiefs Watch Party” on Thursday night. The rumble and KC Wolf will be there to get the crowd ready for the game. There will be raffles going on during each quarter of the game.

Their will be a $15 cover, which includes a cocktail token. Seating is first come first served.

DoubleTap

DoubleTap KC and DJ Aimez are celebrating the first game of the 2023 season on Thursday in River Market. DJ Aimez will perform before the game, during commercials and after the game is done.

DoubleTap will also have a selection of food and drink specials to celebrate gameday.