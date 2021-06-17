‘Can’t see me wearing any other uniform’: Tyrann Mathieu wants to stay with the Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) runs during warmups before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu is entering the final year of his contract with the team and fans, teammates and coaches have expressed their desire to keep the All Pro safety around.

Rumors have surrounded the future of the Honey Badger with the Chiefs and countless of questions have come his way about the status of an extension.

After day three of mini-camp, Mathieu said if it were up to him, he’d stay in Chiefs Kingdom.

“Being here the last couple of years, I can’t see me wearing any other uniform,” Mathieu said. “I think that the fans here are amazing, my teammates are amazing, I spoke about the relationships I have with my coaches, some of these things you can’t buy. I’m a guy who’s had to start over quite often, so I would like to stay here for sure.”

Mathieu said the relationships he has built within the organization over the last two years have made a big impact on his life on and off the field and can’t see himself walk away from that.

“I’ve been through a lot in my life, so for me, holding on to certain relationships outweighs any monetary thing,” Mathieu said. “Or any short feeling or emotion I may be dealing with in the moment.”

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes signed a 10-year contract extension last offseason, and wants to see Mathieu with the team as long as possible.

“He’s such a great leader on this team and obviously a special football player,” Mahomes said. “Definitely want him to be here as long as he can and as long as I’m here”

Mathieu is entering his ninth year in the NFL and has collected a Super Bowl championship, three All Pro selections and two Pro Bowls.

While he waits for contract negotiations to continue, Mathieu is going into the season excited to help the Chiefs grow and get better.

“I’m looking forward to continuing to be a Chief and continuing to help the younger guys around, help anybody I can, continue to get better,” Mathieu said.