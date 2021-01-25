Cass County open to idea of a Super Bowl parade if Chiefs win

Countdown to the Big Game! Can't wait! We're almost there! #RUNITBACK

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — The announcement by Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas that there will be no Super Bowl parade if the Chiefs defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV, did not sit well with other jurisdictions in the metro.

Cass County commissioners say they welcome a Super Bowl parade in their county.

While still in the throes of a pandemic, there has been some backlash to the invitation to host a Super Bowl parade in Cass County, which does not have a mask mandate but commissioners are excited for the possibilities.

“Fifty years it had been since we went to the Super Bowl last year, now we’re talking about back-to-back Super Bowls, which is huge for every Chiefs fan in the world,” said Cass County Commissioner Ryan Johnson.

Hundreds of thousands of fans from across the metro made up the sea of red during the Super Bowl LIV victory parade in February of last year in Kansas City.

Cass County commissioners decided to take action after Lucas made the announcement last week.

“A Chiefs parade in the classic sense as we knew it is highly unlikely,” he said. “It won’t happen, but there will be different ways that we come up to try to celebrate.”

Johnson said his motivation is to remind everyone that the Greater Kansas City Metropolitan area is bigger than one city and its mayor and that other people have different opinions.

“To have someone come out preemptively and pour cold water over some thing that brings so much joy, happiness and hope quite frankly, which we need a lot of right now,” Johnson said.

People in Harrisonville like Joan Mabary are excited at the prospect of a parade in Cass County.

Mabary, who owns Joni’s Fashions, said this has been the worst year for her clothing store located on the square in Harrisonville since she opened 48 years ago. A Super Bowl victory parade would be something to look forward to.

“Our Chiefs are the only thing that’s been really good the past year and everybody’s so excited about them like they were last year,” she said.

Johnson does not have any details of what a Super Bowl parade would look like in Cass County. If one does happen, he said there would be multi-agency conversation with the Chiefs, NFL and the Cass County Health Department to ensure a safe, responsible and family friendly event.

“Anybody that’s ever been involved in athletics knows that you don’t start talking about the party until after the game is played,” Johnson said. “So, right now we’re just fans sitting back watching a great team play football and looking forward to a really great game.”

The Chiefs have not responded to the invitation.