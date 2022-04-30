LAS VEGAS — Rachaad White was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the 97th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The running back out of Center High was regarded as a Day 2 pick because of his speed (4.48 40-yard dash), vision and patience as a runner.

White was a first team Class 3A All-State selection while at Center High school. In his senior season, he accumulated 2000 all purpose yards and 1325 rushing.

He then starred at Mount San Antonio College in Walnut, California where he rushed for 1,264 yards (6.4 per) and 10 touchdowns in his sophmore season and was named a first team All-American by the CCCAA Football Coaches Association.

White led Arizona State in rushing with 1,006 rushing yards and 15 scores on the ground (182 carries, 5.5 per; 43-456-10.6, one TD receiving), while also being named second team All-Pac-12.

White joins future Hall of Famer Tom Brady’s team and a running back room that has Leonard Fournette, Ke’Shawn Vaughn and Gio Bernard.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.