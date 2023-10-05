KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Better than a bandwagon, the Kansas City Chiefs are welcoming fans visiting Frankfurt in November with a “ChampionShip” that celebrates the team’s Super Bowl success and franchise’s history.

The custom-wrapped, Chiefs-themed boat will float less than 1,000 feet from the Eiserner Steg (Iron Footbridge) on the Main River in central Frankfurt.

Anchoring the Kansas City Chiefs appearance in Frankfurt, Germany, a Chiefs-themed boat on the banks of the Main River in central Frankfurt, close to the famous Eiserner Steg.

The Chiefs say in addition to showing off the team’s three Super Bowl titles, the boat will also act as an activity hub and offer a number of different experiences in the days leading up to the matchup with the Miami Dolphins.

The boat will open up to the public on Friday, November 3 and Saturday, November 4, in addition to hosting VIP and season ticket holder events, concluding with a gameday watch party.

Fans will need a ticket to go on board, which go on sale Tuesday, October 17 at 7 a.m.

Chiefs and football fans can look forward to the following:

‘Their Draft Moment’: An opportunity to hold up a Chiefs jersey like their name just got called, as happened for dozens of new NFL players this past April in Kansas City

‘The Catch’: Have your photo taken as if you’re hauling in a pass from Patrick Mahomes

‘Locker Room Ready’: See replica lockers like the players have at Arrowhead Stadium

‘Postgame Press Conference’: Step up to the podium and say, “Time’s yours,” like Andy Reid

‘Celebrate with the Lombardi’: Get your photo taken with the same trophy the Chiefs hoisted in the air after winning Super Bowl LVII

‘The Skyline’: Hit the boat’s rooftop for a photo opportunity against Frankfurt’s skyline

Fans can also see exhibits highlighting the history of the Super Bowl and two of the Chiefs championship rings.

Chiefs Hall of Fame members Christian Okoye and and Dante Hall are making the trip and will have meet-and-greet events.

Kansas City’s game in Germany is the latest in a history of trips abroad, which previously included games in London, Mexico City, Berlin, Tokyo and Monterrey, Mexico.