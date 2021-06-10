Charvarius Ward re-signs with Kansas City Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – OCTOBER 13: Cornerback Charvarius Ward #35 of the Kansas City Chiefs intercepts a pass in the endzone intended for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Houston Texans during the game at Arrowhead Stadium on October 13, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have officially re-signed a key piece to their defensive backfield depth.

Cornerback Charvarius Ward signed a deal worth $3.384 million.

In three years with the Chiefs, Ward has hauled in 2 interceptions, 19 pass break-ups and 155 tackles.

As a restricted free-agent since March, Ward was able to receive offers from other teams, but if the Chiefs wanted to keep him, they could match the offer.

Ward will continue to compete with the likes of standout corner L’Jarius Sneed, Rashad Fenton, DeAndre Baker and newcomer Mike Hughes for his starting sport now that Bashaud Breeland signed with the Minnesota Vikings.