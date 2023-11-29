KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have the head of the defense back with linebacker Nick Bolton at practice on Wednesday.

The middle linebacker has missed seven games this season due to injury and the last four games for a dislocated left wrist that he had surgery on. He was placed on injured reserve as a result.

Bolton injured his wrist against the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 22 in his second game since returning from a sprained ankle.

The Chiefs opened his 21-day window to return to the active roster, and head coach Andy Reid said he’ll be slowly working back into the lineup.

#Chiefs LB Nick Bolton is back with his left wrist wrapped up. pic.twitter.com/4f8lC29YDl — PJ Green (@PJGreenTV) November 29, 2023

Drue Tranquill has been Bolton’s replacement as the player with the green dot who relays the play to the defense. He leads the team with 70 total tackles and 48 solo tackles.

Running back Jerick McKinnon was held out of Wednesday’s practice.