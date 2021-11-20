Chief milestones to look for as they host Dallas

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and tight end Noah Gray (83) celebrate after running back Darrel Williams (31) scored a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Preston Road Trophy, future playoff implications, the Chiefs three-game winning streak: just a few things that both teams will be playing for at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

Here are a few more milestones that could be topped on Sunday as well.

The Chiefs aim for their 11th-consecutive regular-season win vs. NFC opponents.

The Chiefs are currently 3-0 vs. the NFC East in the 2021 season, defeating Philadelphia in Week 4, Washington in Week 6 and New York in Week 8. The team looks to improve to 4-0 on the season against NFC East opponents for the second time in Head Coach Andy Reid’s tenure (2013).

QB Patrick Mahomes (17,092) needs 186 passing yards to pass QB Bill Kenney (17,277) for the fourth-most passing yards in franchise history.

Mahomes aims to improve to a career record of 11-2 as a starter in the month of November, and 12-2 as a starter vs. the NFC.

TE Travis Kelce looks to extend his streak to 121-consecutive games with a reception, the second-longest streak in franchise history and the fourth-longest active streak in the NFL. Kelce ranks second in franchise history with 674 career receptions.

Kelce aims for his 29th-career game with at least 100 receiving yards. Kelce’s 28 games of 100+ receiving yards are a franchise record and the third-most by a tight end in league history, trailing only TE Rob Gronkowski (29) and TE Tony Gonzalez (31).

With 100 receiving yards against the Cowboys, WR Tyreek Hill would tie WR Carlos Carson (18) for the fourth-most games with 100 or more receiving yards in Chiefs history.

With 55 career touchdown catches, Hill needs one touchdown reception to pass WR Chris Burford for the third-most in franchise history. With two touchdown receptions, Hill would tie WR Otis Taylor (57) for the second-most in Chiefs history.

K Harrison Butker needs to convert one field goal of 50 or more yards to tie the franchise record for most 50+ yard field goals made in a single season with four.