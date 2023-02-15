KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thousands of fans packed downtown Kansas City to cheer on the Chiefs at their Super Bowl parade and rally on Wednesday.

A “sea of red” spread in front of Union Station and onto the Liberty Memorial lawn for the second time in just three years.

Union Station announced Wednesday night that Chiefs fans can now pre-order their “Chiefs Sea of Red” poster of the scene at the Chiefs 2023 Super Bowl rally.

The poster is an exclusive view from high atop Union Station showing the hundreds of thousands of Chiefs fans gathered to celebrate the team’s Super Bowl LVII win.

Union Station said the photo in the poster was taken by award-winning photographer, Roy Inman.

The 12″x36″ posters are $30 each with proceeds going to the Union Station Preservation Fund. All purchases are final.

Union Station said it is working to have posters printed and available for pick up staring Thursday afternoon.

Posters are currently being offered for in-person pick up only. Union Station said it hopes to add a shipping option as soon as possible.

