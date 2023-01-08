The Kansas City Chiefs line up against the Las Vegas Raiders in an NFL football game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas, NV. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs 2023-24 regular season opponents have now been figured out.

Here is a look at who they will be playing at home and away from Arrowhead Stadium.

Home Opponents

Denver Broncos

Los Angeles Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

Cincinnati Bengals

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Philadelphia Eagles

Away Opponents

Denver Broncos

Los Angeles Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Jacksonville Jaguars

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

The Chiefs have some potentially very intriguing matchups going into next season. The return of Tyreek Hill to Arrowhead when the Chiefs face the Dolphins will create plenty of fireworks.

The Chiefs also have matchups against the Bills and Bengals once again, pitting Patrick Mahomes against the two of the league’s best QB’s in Joe Burrow and Josh Allen. Another possible matchup will be the long-awaited duel of Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers.

The two have yet to face-off as Mahomes was injured in what would’ve been their first battle during the 2019-20 season and Rodgers was out last season after suffering COVID-19.

Andy Reid will also face his old team, the Philadelphia Eagles, for the fourth time since becoming the head coach of the coach Kansas City Chiefs.

It will also be an exciting duel between two of the top MVP candidates from this season in Jalen Hurts and Mahomes.

