KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have activated three players off their practice squad ahead of their matchup with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Defensive back Dicaprio Bootle, safety Zayne Anderson and linebacker Cole Christiansen were all activated off the practice squad. Anderson and Christansen were activated via standard elevation.

DT Tershawn Wharton was placed on injured reserve.

Starting cornerback Trent McDuffie also remains on injured reserve for the fifth straight game but he returned to practice this week.

On Friday, head coach Andy Reid said McDuffie had a good week of practice but will rest for this week.