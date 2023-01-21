KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs continue to make NFL history.

The Chiefs have reached their fifth consecutive AFC Championship with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round.

The Chiefs are the first team in NFL history to host five consecutive conference championship games. The current record was four straight, which the Chiefs accomplished last season.

The streak began in 2018, the Chiefs hosted the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship but the Patriots won the game in overtime on the way to a Super Bowl win.

In 2019, the Chiefs were the number two seed in the conference and hosted the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship on the way to a Super Bowl LIV win.

In 2020, the Chiefs hosted the Buffalo Bills and in 2021 they hosted the Cincinnati Bengals.

They will host the winner out of the Bills and the Bengals.

If they host the Bills, the game will be in Atlanta at the Falcons’ stadium, the Mercedes-Benz Dome. If they host the Bengals, the game will be at Arrowhead.