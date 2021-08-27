Chiefs allow full capacity for first time since pandemic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Kansas City Chiefs returned home to GEHA Field at Arrowhead stadium for the first time this preseason taking on the Minnesota Vikings.

It was also the first time they played at home in front of what could be a full capacity crowd since the pandemic. Pod seating required in 2020 has been eliminated.

“It’s all about community, every one getting together sharing the energy Arrowhead comes to life and we long for that,” Robert Mullins said.

Outside the stadium things looked a lot different than 2020’s reduced capacity when cars were spaced out. That means tailgaters were rubbing elbows a little closer with their neighbors.

“That’s why we got vaxed is so we could do this get back in the swing of things. We’ll keep an eye on it if we have to adapt we will but for now we’re really excited to see a full stadium and participate. This last year was fine but we kind of want to wipe it from our memory a little bit,” Mark Kohles said.

Masks aren’t required outdoors but are encouraged. Masks are required in indoor spaces of the stadium accordance with local health guidelines.

That includes the Community America Club Level, the Ford Founder’s Club, the Foolish Lounge, the Broadcast Lounge, the Signature Suite Lounge, the Locker Room Club, the Tickets for Less Penthouse, the Draft Room and the Chiefs Pro Shop.

“The approach is exactly like we did last year which is in conjunction with the city of Kansas City and the health department of Kansas City, we had a great relationship with them last year, we figured out how to have partial capacity, including fans in some of the interior spaces, obviously to kick off the season fans inside are going to be wearing masks and those protocols are going to change throughout the season, it’s not where you start it’s where you finish. Hopefully we finish at a better spot but it’s unpredictable at this point,” Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt said.

Those indoor mask rules apply to everyone regardless of your vaccination status.

Some other steps fans lucky enough to get those limited tickets last year might remember from last year are still in place this year.

That includes all the concession stands being cashless and all tickets and parking passes being mobile entry as they try to cut down on that hand to hand contact of cash.