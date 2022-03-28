PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Kansas City Chiefs and wide receiver Tyreek Hill shocked fans last week when they announced a trade to Miami.

Monday, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid broke his silence on the trade while attending the NFL owners meetings in Palm Beach as reported by ESPN’s Adam Teicher.

“We felt like Tyreek deserved an opportunity. We came in aggressive and then after we got to a point, we just said, ‘Hey, listen, in this day and age, you have issues that you have to deal with with the cap,’ so we felt like it was better to allow him to go ahead and be traded. You can go different routes. You can play hard ball with a player and do that, or you can kind of go about the way I did. Or we did,” Reid said.

In return for Hill, the Chiefs received a first-round pick, a second-round pick, and a fourth-round pick in 2022. Next year the Chiefs will have a fourth-round pick and a sixth-round pick from Miami because of the trade.

“I love Tyreek Hill. There was no rift between Tyreek Hill and myself. I thought he deserved an opportunity if that’s where he wanted to go. He’s a family man with a few kids, and he’s got to be able to support them now and down the road and this gives him an opportunity to do that. Put him a place where he has a home, and at the same time, it gave us great compensation,” Reid said.

That’s exactly what happened. Miami signed Hill to a reported four-year, $120 million extension that includes $72.2 million guaranteed money.

“You’ve got to be able to manage that the right way,” Reid said. “If you’re paying all of your money to a quarterback and you can’t surround him with players, that can be a problem. So you have to find a way with a Tyreek Hill maybe that you have to get rid of so you can replenish. That’s offense and defense. I’m not just talking about the offensive side.”

Since the Hill trade the Chiefs have signed running back Ronald Jones, linebacker Jermaine Carter, and wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

