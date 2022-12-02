KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sometimes it’s checkers not chess when it comes to how NFL teams operate.

Earlier this week, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said then-offensive coordinator Matt Nagy gave him the playbook and the checks to go with it the night before his pre-draft meeting with the Chiefs.

Nagy admitted he helped Mahomes ace the interview process Thursday.

On Friday, coach Andy Reid said wryly that he didn’t know about this.

“Are you serious? Geez, I didn’t know that. I would have never taken him,” Reid said with a laugh.

In the 2017 NFL Draft, the Chiefs traded up with the Buffalo Bills from the No. 27 pick to the No. 10 pick to draft Mahomes out of Texas Tech.

After draft night, Mahomes started his current professional path to becoming the Super Bowl-winning future Hall of Famer he is currently.

