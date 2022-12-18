KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy made his claim for who he thinks the NFL’s most valuable player is.

Unsurprisingly, quarterback Patrick Mahomes is who Reid views as the league’s MVP, so much so that he even questioned the league if Mahomes doesn’t win it.

“He took care of business today,” Reid said. “You’re talking about a guy that, if he’s not the MVP of the league, I’m not sure what’s wrong with it.”

Mahomes has a strong case for the award with three games left to play in the season. He currently has 4,496 passing yards to go along with 35 touchdowns, both of which lead the NFL.

Right now, his competition is Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts who has led his team to a league-best 13-1 record to go along with 35 total touchdowns and five interceptions.

Mahomes has had to carry a much larger load on offense and came into the season with a whole new cast of wide receivers.

It will be interesting to see which candidates can separate themselves in the final stretch of the regular season.