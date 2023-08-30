KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have a week’s worth of events, activities and Chiefs spirit planned leading up to their home opener.

This year the usual Red Friday celebration before Week 1 will become Red Wednesday.

That’s because the Chiefs, as defending Super Bowl champions, will play in the first game of season against the Detroit Lions for Thursday Night Football on Sept. 7.

Therefore, the Red Wednesday celebration is set for Sept. 6. But there’s plenty more the Chiefs have planned before then.

Here’s what fans can expect before the home opener:

Friday, Sept. 1

For the second year, the Chiefs are partnering with the First Fridays committee to hold “First Fridays with the Chiefs.”

Like other First Friday events, this week’s edition will celebrate Kansas City’s arts scene in the Crossroads, but it will also celebrate the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win and look ahead to the new season.

The final Champions Tour stop will take place at First Fridays from 5-9 p.m. Fans can find the Kingdom Cruiser at 19th and Wyandotte, and the Lombardi Trophy will be available for photos at Mildred’s Food + Drink.

There will also be a live DJ and appearances from KC Wolf, Chiefs cheerleaders and the Rumble Drumline.

Over at 18th and Locust, there’s a new photo opportunity. Local artist Phil “Sike Style” Shafer has created a new “How ‘Bout Those Chiefs” mural, a nod to coach Andy Reid’s beloved chant.

Wednesday, Sept. 6

It’s Red Wednesday, the day before the Chiefs’ first regular season game.

This year’s Chiefs Kingdom flags will go on sale Wednesday for a $5 donation at Kansas City-area and St. Joseph-area McDonald’s locations. Fans can also buy flags at Kansas City-area Hy-Vee locations and on multiple street corners.

The Chiefs have a map of all flag sale locations on Red Wednesday.

Fans who don’t live in the area can buy their Chiefs flag online starting Wednesday for $10.

Flag sales benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City.

In the past nine years, Red Friday flag sales have railed more than $4.5 million for the Kansas City nonprofit, which helps families stay nearby while their sick children are being treated.

The Chiefs are also holding their fourth-annual Red Wednesday Run, but this year the 5K race will be held virtually. While Red Wednesday is the official start, fans can run anytime before Oct. 1 anywhere across the country.

Participants will receive this year’s Chiefs Kingdom flag, a t-shirt, a GEHA wellness pack and a 30-pass to Chiefs Fit.

Thursday, Sept. 7

On game day, the NFL and the Chiefs are inviting fans from around the world to join the World’s Largest Tailgate. The event will be held live outside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

“Saturday Night Live” star Heidi Gardner will be among several entertainers expected to take part in the virtual tailgate and concert experience before the Chiefs’ home opener next week.

Along with Gardner’s appearances during segments, the 90-minute show will be hosted by YouTube stars the Merrell Twins along with performances from DJ-producer duo Two Friends.

The show will also feature internet personality Tabitha Swatosh and Donna Kelce, the mother of Chiefs star Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Virtual seats at the World’s Largest Tailgate can be reserved online. Fans going to the game in person can attend the live show at the Ford Tailgate District on a first-come, first-served basis.