KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs look like they want Melvin Ingram to be a part of the team’s future.

The Chiefs applied the rarely used UFA (unrestricted free agent) tender to Melvin Ingram’s contract.

This means if Ingram signs with a new team before July 22 or the first day of training camp (whichever is later), he would count toward the NFL’s draft compensatory formula.

This tender also means the Chiefs are offering Ingram a one-year contract worth $4.4 million, which is 110% of his 2021 pay. Ingram can sign that contract any time he wants and remain with the Chiefs for 2022.

Essentially if Ingram doesn’t sign with another team before training camp, he will stay in Kansas City. If he does sign with another team, the Chiefs could get a compensatory draft pick in return (the deadline for compensatory picks passed Monday afternoon).

As far as possible destinations for the edge rusher, Ingram visited the Miami Dolphins last month.

While the UFA tender does not guarantee Ingram’s return, it improves the Chiefs’ chances of having him on the roster or receiving draft compensation.