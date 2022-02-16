KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach is headed to a new team this offseason, reports say. But for secondary/cornerbacks coach Sam Madison, it’s also a familiar team.

The Miami Dolphins are hiring Madison as their cornerbacks/pass specialist, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Madison spent three seasons with the Chiefs, helping defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo bolster the defense. In his first season with the team, the Chiefs went on to win Super Bowl LIV.

Madison, a four-time Pro Bowler, played with the Dolphins from 1997-2005. During his nine seasons in Miami, he was considered one of the greatest cornerbacks in the league. He also went on to play for the New York Giants where he won a Super Bowl in the 2007 season.

The move for the Dolphins comes just after they hired Mike McDaniel as their new head coach.

This isn’t the only personnel change for the Chiefs this year.

LSU has hired Chiefs linebacker coach Matt House as its new defensive coordinator. House also joined the Chiefs under Spagnuolo’s defensive takeover in 2019.

Kansas City’s quarterbacks coach and passing coordinator Mike Kafka has joined the New York Giants as their offensive coordinator.

Finally, the Bears have hired Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles as their new general manager.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs are reportedly unsure if offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy will return to its staff for the 2022 season. His contract is set to expire, and after another year passed with no head coaching offers, it’s not clear if he’ll return to the Chiefs.