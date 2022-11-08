INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The rematch between AFC West rivals the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers will once again be played on primetime.

The Week 11 matchup will be flexed to Sunday Night Football at 7:20 p.m., after originally being scheduled for 3:25 p.m.

With the move, the Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers matchup was moved to the 3:25 p.m. slot.

The Chiefs won the Week 2 matchup 27-24 which was played on Thursday Night Football.

It will be Kansas City’s fifth primetime game of the season, with a sixth against the Denver Broncos scheduled on December 11.