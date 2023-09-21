KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears have done some unofficial trading of personnel ahead of Sunday’s matchup.

The biggest connection between the two teams is Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy facing the organization that gave him his first head coaching opportunity in 2018. Nagy led the Bears to two playoff appearances, an NFC North title and a 34-31 record in four seasons.

Nagy came right back to KC last season as quarterbacks coach after his dismissal.

For him, the first reunion was when the Chiefs faced the Bears in the preseason last year.

“This is a year and a half away from my time there,” Nagy said on Thursday. “But being back home here with these guys and we know what we have ahead of us being able to prepare for any NFL game in particular.

“I know people in the building, I know players, a lot of support staff. And, you know, that’s what’s real. But at the same point in time, you really do try to get to a point where you want to make sure that it’s not about any of that.

“And I mean that. This is about our team versus them. And me being a Kansas City Chief and going out and being better from last week. You know, regardless of who we’re playing, we got to improve offensively, be better there, and that’s really been the focus since I saw that game ended last weekend.”

The next biggest connection is Bears general manager Ryan Poles facing the organization that helped him get to where he is. The former Boston College offensive lineman was in the Chiefs’ front office ranging from scouting assistant all the way up to executive director of player personnel from 2009 to 2021.

The Bears hired him in January 2022.

“I’m a big Ryan Poles fan, I think he’s good,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said. Poles has the daunting task of turning around a Bears team that has been in disarray since Nagy was fired.

“He needs time. That’s what it takes to do what he’s being asked to do. He’s gotten in there and grinded like crazy and made changes that look like they’re pretty good players.”

Among the front office connections is Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi whose brother Dave is the Bears’ linebackers coach.

Chiefs offensive line coach Andy Heck played left tackle for the Bears from 1994-98 making 76 starts at left tackle. Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub was in the same role in Chicago from 2004-12.

A win for the Chiefs would make them 2-1 but a quality offensive performance is the primary goal for a team defending its Super Bowl title.

A win for the Bears would send Chiefs fans into question mode much like the beginning of the 2021 season when KC started the season 3-4 with similar problems on offense and special teams.