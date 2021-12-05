Chiefs beat Broncos on SNF to extend winning streak

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – DECEMBER 05: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs crosses the goal line for a touchdown as Kyle Fuller #23 and Pat Surtain II #2 of the Denver Broncos defend during the first quarter at Arrowhead Stadium on December 05, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A six minute, 12 play, 72-yard touchdown drive on the Kansas City Chiefs’ first possession provided the most fireworks during the game as Chiefs defeat the Denver Broncos 22-9.

The Chiefs now have 12 consecutive wins over the Broncos and have now won five games in a row.

Although inconsistent, QB Patrick Mahomes led the offense with 184 yards and a tipped interception through the air.

The RBs lead the offense as well with Clyde Edwards-Helaire having 72 total yards (54 rushing, 28 receiving) and Darrel Williams with 80 total yards (60 receiving, 20 rushing).

Broncos rookie RB Javonte Williams had a breakout game in his first career start with 178 total yards and a receiving touchdown (102 rushing, 76 receiving).

The Broncos outgained the Chiefs 404 yards to 267 but did not score until the fourth quarter.

A Daniel Sorenson pick-6 put the cap on the Kansas City win.

The Chiefs are now 8-4 at the top of the AFC West and 4th in the AFC standings.

The Broncos are 6-6 and at the bottom of the AFC West.

Next Sunday, they host the Las Vegas Raiders at 12 p.m. CT.