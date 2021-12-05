Chiefs beat Broncos on SNF to extend winning streak

Kansas City Chiefs

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – DECEMBER 05: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs crosses the goal line for a touchdown as Kyle Fuller #23 and Pat Surtain II #2 of the Denver Broncos defend during the first quarter at Arrowhead Stadium on December 05, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A six minute, 12 play, 72-yard touchdown drive on the Kansas City Chiefs’ first possession provided the most fireworks during the game as Chiefs defeat the Denver Broncos 22-9.

The Chiefs now have 12 consecutive wins over the Broncos and have now won five games in a row.

Although inconsistent, QB Patrick Mahomes led the offense with 184 yards and a tipped interception through the air.

The RBs lead the offense as well with Clyde Edwards-Helaire having 72 total yards (54 rushing, 28 receiving) and Darrel Williams with 80 total yards (60 receiving, 20 rushing).

Broncos rookie RB Javonte Williams had a breakout game in his first career start with 178 total yards and a receiving touchdown (102 rushing, 76 receiving).

The Broncos outgained the Chiefs 404 yards to 267 but did not score until the fourth quarter.

A Daniel Sorenson pick-6 put the cap on the Kansas City win.

The Chiefs are now 8-4 at the top of the AFC West and 4th in the AFC standings.

The Broncos are 6-6 and at the bottom of the AFC West.

Next Sunday, they host the Las Vegas Raiders at 12 p.m. CT.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Chiefs Transactions

Latest

More News

Digital First

More digital first