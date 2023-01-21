KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are back in the AFC Championship.

A 27-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round has put the Chiefs in hosting their fifth straight AFC Championship, an NFL record.

The Chiefs began the third quarter with a 17-10 lead and held a comfortable lead all game long.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes left the game in the second quarter with a high ankle sprain but returned in the third quarter and finished with 182 yards passing and two touchdowns.

Tight end Travis Kelce finished the game with 14 catches, 98 yards and two touchdowns. Kelce’s 10 first-half catches tied New England Patriot RB James White (1/13/19) for the most receptions in the first half of a postseason game in NFL history.

Running back Isiah Pacheco ran for 91 yards as well.

Kansas City will now face the winner of the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. If the Bills win, the game will be in Atlanta.

If the Bengals win, the Chiefs get one more home game at Arrowhead Stadium.