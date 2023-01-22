KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are the first team in NFL history to host five straight AFC Championships as they prepare to face the Bengals on Sunday.

A limited number of tickets for the matchup will go on sale to the public at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 23.

Jackson County taxpayers will have presale opportunity to purchase single-game AFC Championship tickets from 8-9:30 a.m. on Monday. The presale will be online only and ticket buyers must use a credit card with a billing zip code within Jackson County to purchase.

Season ticket holders will have an opportunity to purchase tickets at 10 a.m. on Monday. More information regarding AFC Championship tickets for season ticket holders will be sent via email.

Delivery of tickets will be mobile-only and there is a six-ticket limit per purchaser. The ticket office will not be open for walk-up sales for the AFC Championship.

Parking passes are now on sale and can be purchased here.