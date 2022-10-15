GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. That’s officially the new name for the home of the Kansas City Chiefs.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We could be looking at another AFC playoff preview as the Kansas City Chiefs are set to host the Buffalo Bills Sunday.

The Chiefs beat the Bills in the divisional round last season, 42-36, winning the game in overtime after QB Patrick Mahomes only needed 13 seconds to lead the Chiefs down the field to tie things up with a field goal in the 4th quarter.

The Chiefs have beaten the Bills in three of their last four matchups. That one loss came during the 2021 season as well in week 5 where Kansas City lost 38-20.

Game Timing

11:00 a.m. – Parking Gates Open

11:30 a.m. – Ford Tailgate District Opens

1:00 p.m. – CommunityAmerica Club Level Gates Open

1:30 p.m. – All GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Gates Open

2:25 p.m. – Team Warm-Ups Begin

3:14 p.m. – Bills Team Introduction

3:16 p.m. – Chiefs Team Introduction

3:19 p.m. – National Anthem

3:23 p.m. – Coin Toss

3:25 p.m. – Kickoff

Parking

Parking lots for Sunday’s game open at 11 a.m.

All parking passes must be purchased in advance at the Chiefs website; payments will not be accepted at the parking gates. Tickets and parking passes are mobile-only, and fans are encouraged to save to their mobile wallet for easy access before arriving.

Getting into the Stadium

All stadium gates will open at 1:30 p.m. and guests with tickets on the CommunityAmerica Club Level will open at 1 p.m.

Guests are reminded to access their mobile tickets and parking passes in advance and add them to their mobile wallets for faster entry.

Ford Tailgate District

The Ford Tailgate District, located in Lot M on the north side of the stadium, opens at 11:30 a.m. Thursday. It’s a free space for all fans to enjoy drink specials, food trucks, tailgating games, and live entertainment leading up to kickoff.

Performances will feature DJ Lazer and The Stolen Winnebagos.

GEHA Deck

The head coach of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer team, Vlatko Andonovski will serve as this week’s Drum Honoree, getting Chiefs fans pumped up before the game from the GEHA Drum Deck.

Entertainment

Award-winning singer and songwriter Grace Kinstler will sing the national anthem while the Gladstone Fire Department will present the colors. The flyover will be conducted by four combat helicopters from Fort Riley.

Hunt Family Foundation 50/50 Raffle

Raffle tickets are priced at 200 tickets for $40, 60 for $20 and 10 for $10. Fans who are not at Arrowhead Stadium can also participate in the raffle by visiting the 50/50 raffle section on the Chiefs website. Online sales are currently live, but fans must be located in the states of Missouri or Kansas at the time they purchase a ticket online.

The winning ticket will be announced in-stadium and posted online during the fourth quarter of the game and winners do not need to be present to win.

Cashless

From concessions to Chiefs merchandise, Arrowhead is a cashless stadium.

All fixed points of sale offer mobile tap or scan payment options, including Chiefs Pay, Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay. Mobile vendors only take credit cards.

Safety and Security

Arrowhead Stadium has a Clear Bag Policy, which means fans are only allowed to bring a clear plastic bag, a one-gallon, clear zip-seal bag, or a small clutch bag into the stadium. Backpacks, fanny packs, purses, and more are not allowed.

Speaking of things that aren’t allowed, things like food, weapons, noisemakers, laser pointers and fireworks are banned at Arrowhead.

Fans are still allowed to bring sealed water bottles, blankets, small umbrellas, signs and flags. Visit the Chiefs’ website for a complete list of permitted and prohibited items.