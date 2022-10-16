KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The inactives have been announced for the Kansas City Chiefs before they face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
These Chiefs players will not play against Buffalo:
- RB Ronald Jones
- S Bryan Cook
- QB Shane Buechele
- CB Rashad Fenton
- DE Joshua Kaindoh
- T Darian Kinnard
- DT Taylor Stallworth
These Buffalo players will not play vs. the Chiefs:
- WR Jake Kumerow
- LB Baylon Spector
- DE Brandin Bryant
- RB Zack Moss
- OL Justin Murray
For the Chiefs, Fenton and Cook are both out due to injury. Rookie cornerback Joshua Williams will be starting in place of Fenton.
Kicker Harrison Butker is also back after missing four straight games due to a left ankle injury.