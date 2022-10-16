KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The inactives have been announced for the Kansas City Chiefs before they face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

These Chiefs players will not play against Buffalo:

RB Ronald Jones

S Bryan Cook

QB Shane Buechele

CB Rashad Fenton

DE Joshua Kaindoh

T Darian Kinnard

DT Taylor Stallworth

These Buffalo players will not play vs. the Chiefs:

WR Jake Kumerow

LB Baylon Spector

DE Brandin Bryant

RB Zack Moss

OL Justin Murray

For the Chiefs, Fenton and Cook are both out due to injury. Rookie cornerback Joshua Williams will be starting in place of Fenton.

Kicker Harrison Butker is also back after missing four straight games due to a left ankle injury.