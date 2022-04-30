KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dreams came true for the Kansas City Chiefs front office on Thursday night.

With first-round draft picks cornerback Trent McDuffie and edge rusher George Karlaftis, the Chiefs filled two team needs and got two players who they were high on throughout the draft evaluation process.

“I’m happy with how that came out,” head coach Andy Reid said. “Very seldom do you have the highest guy on the board at that time for us and then it be a position of need. That’s normally when you try to go up and get the guy.”

“With a defensive end, to be able to kind of hang there and still get him I thought was good.”

General manager Brett Veach said it’s nice to have young players (both 21 years old) that can come in right away and contribute. But the Chiefs weren’t anticipating McDuffie being available to them.

“I didn’t think we thought he’d be there.”

“[McDuffie’s] wired the right way, extreme knowledge of the game… three-year starter and it was certainly a position we wanted to address,” Veach said. Veach also said Karlaftis can play inside and outside on the defensive line and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is going to have fun with this addition to the defense.

Both players are also excited to join the Kingdom and get to work.

“I knew they liked me. I didn’t know they were gonna draft me,” Karlaftis said. “No more double teams as much anymore which will be awesome and I’m excited to get after the quarterback and win at the end of the day.”

McDuffie said he talked to the Chiefs at the combine and was surprised to get the call from them.

“I see myself as a Tyrann Mathieu type of guy,” McDuffie said. “Someone who’s gonna be able to go in and just play a bunch of different positions and just help out the team, however, I can.”