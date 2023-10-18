KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have brought back an old friend.

The New York Jets traded wide receiver Mecole Hardman and a 2025 7th-round pick in the NFL Draft to the Chiefs for a 2025 6th-round pick, per reporting by ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s James Palmer.

Hardman has a special place in the heart of Chiefs Kingdom since he was one of the teams’ speedy offensive weapons for the club’s two Super Bowls in the past four years.

Hardman was a 2019 second-round pick out of Georgia and garnered 2,088 catches and 16 touchdowns in his four years with the Chiefs.

In the offseason, Hardman signed a one-year $4 million deal to join Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets.

He has struggled to get on the field through the first six games, having only played only 28 offensive snaps so far this season.

His arrival comes at a crucial time for the Chiefs, whose offense has struggled to get its prolific passing game rolling with inconsistent production outside of tight end Travis Kelce.

With Hardman’s reunion in Kansas City, he could be a jolt to the offense needed to propel them back to their high-scoring standard.