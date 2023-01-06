KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing back an old friend at kicker.

Matthew Wright has been signed to the practice squad and will be elevated to the active roster for the Chiefs when they face the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday.

Wright might be kicking in place of Harrison Butker who has been aggravated by back spasms this week.

Wright stepped in for Butker in two games this season, including the last time the Chiefs played the Raiders in October. In that game, Wright made a 59-yard field goal, which was a franchise record at the time for the longest kick.

The Chiefs cut Wright once Butker returned from injury and stepped in for Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell for four games.

So far this season, Wright has made all 15 of his extra points and made 15 of his 18 field goals.