Chiefs-Browns game: What fans need to know for the home opener at Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs regular season is finally here, and thousands of fans are expected to flood to Arrowhead Stadium for the home opener.

The Chiefs are taking on the Browns this Sunday, a playoff rematch from last season, and Kansas City is looking to keep its winning streak against Cleveland alive. The Chiefs have won four straight and five of the last six in the series.

The team also has a solid September winning streak. They’ve won 14 consecutive games in the first month of the regular season. Will this Sunday’s game be no. 15?

If you’ve snagged tickets to the game, plenty of things have changed at Arrowhead since last season, but with the COVID-19 pandemic still going on, some precautions still continue.

Here’s what you need to know before you head to Friday’s game:

Tickets

The Chiefs have returned to full capacity, unlike last season where Arrowhead was capped at roughly 17,000 fans.

If you’re still looking for tickets, there are plenty still available. You can buy them online or on a third-party site like Tickets for Less or SeatGeek.

But be prepared to pay a pretty price. Even the cheapest seats in the third level are going for at least $100 per ticket while lower level seats are up for grabs at well over $600.

All Chiefs games are mobile ticketing only. The team encourages fans to add their tickets to their mobile wallet to make getting through the gate easier.

Pre-game timeline

The game kicks off at 3:25 p.m. Sunday, but there are plenty of things going on at Arrowhead before the game starts.

Fans are encouraged to arrive at Arrowhead early. Give yourself plenty of time to get to your seats so you don’t miss any of the action on the field.

11:00 a.m. – Parking Gates Open

11:30 a.m. – Ford Tailgate District Opens

1:00 p.m. – CommunityAmerica Club Level Gates Open

1:30 p.m. – All Stadium Gates Open

2:25 p.m. – Team Warm-Ups Begin

3:14 p.m. – Browns Team Introduction

3:15 p.m. – Chiefs Individual Introductions

3:19 p.m. – National Anthem

3:21 p.m. – Flyover

3:23 p.m. – Coin Toss

3:25 p.m. – Kickoff

Parking

Parking lots open at 11 a.m. Sunday, and fans headed to the game need to remember that all parking passes must be purchased in advance online. Payments won’t be accepted at the parking gates.

Regular parking passes are $45 this season. If you bring a bus or RV, you’ll be required to purchase a different pass that costs $100. You’ll be able to access your parking pass on the Chiefs mobile app.

Traffic is usually congested near the stadiums as fans flood in to cheer on the Chiefs. Plan ahead, check traffic conditions and arrive early.

With changes to COVID-19 guidelines, fans will no longer get a recommended parking entry gate. And with the stadium back to full capacity, cars will no longer be parked every other spot like last season.

Game day forecast

Sunday’s weather in Kansas City is going to be hot and sunny! The high temperature is expected to be in the low- to mid-90s, and even by the second half, temperatures will still be in the 80s.

The Chiefs always remind fans to stay hydrated in the heat. Those going to the game can bring one factory-sealed water bottle, 20 ounces or less, if they want.

Getting through the gate

All stadium gates open at 1:30 p.m. Friday, about two hours before kickoff.

With changes to COVID-19 guidelines, fans will no longer have to enter through a specific gate like last season. But if you’re looking for the closest entrance to your seat, you can view a stadium map.

Arrowhead Stadium is back to its Clear Bag Policy this season after changes last year due to COVID-19. That means fans are only allowed to bring a clear plastic bag, a one-gallon clear zip-seal bag or a small clutch bag into the stadium. Backpacks, fanny packs, purses and more are not allowed.

Speaking of things that aren’t allowed, things like food, weapons, noisemakers, laser pointers and fireworks are banned at Arrowhead.

Fans are still allowed to bring sealed water bottles, blankets, small umbrellas, signs and flags.

New last season: The team banned American Indian headdresses or face paint. General face paint is still allowed.

See the full list of prohibited and permitted items.

Masks required in some areas

According to Kansas City, Missouri’s ordinance, masks are required while in public indoor spaces. Even though seats at Arrowhead are outside, fans planning to attend the game should take a mask with them.

Masks will be required in all indoor areas at Arrowhead Stadium, including the following areas:

CommunityAmerica Club Level

Ford Founder’s Club

Foolish Lounge

Broadcast Lounge

Signature Suite Lounge

Locker Room Club

Tickets for Less Penthouse

Draft Room

Chiefs Pro Shop

Fans who are eating or drinking in any of those locations are exempt from wearing masks.

Masks are not required outdoors, but the Chiefs encourage guests who are not fully vaccinated to wear them while at Arrowhead.

No cash allowed

The Chiefs went completely cashless last season, and that will continue going forward.

All concession stands and retail locations do not allow cash. Traditional credit and debit card options are still available, and mobile wallet payments like Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay are also accepted.

Chiefs spirit

Looking for some fun before the game? The Ford Tailgate District, located in Lot M, is a free tailgate area for all fans complete with drink specials, food trucks, games and live entertainment before kickoff at every Chiefs home game. It opens at 3 p.m. Friday.

Once you’re inside the stadium, make sure you get to your seats for the national anthem. The Kansas City Symphony will perform “The Star Spangled Banner” as the Missouri National Guard presents the nation’s colors.

Then fans are in for a special treat. The Chiefs are planning a B-2 flyover from the 509th Bomb Wing at Whiteman Air Force Base in Knob Noster, Missouri, to soar over Arrowhead just after the national anthem.

At halftime, the Chiefs will pay tribute to former Chiefs head coach Marty Schottenheimer, who died in February at the age of 77. Schottenheimer was the mastermind behind the great Chiefs teams of the 1990s, posting a 101-58-1 record in 10 seasons leading Kansas City.

Schottenheimer’s family will join Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt for the halftime tribute Sunday.

Schottenheimer’s wife, Pat Schottenheimer, and former Chiefs running back Christian Okoye will serve as this week’s Drum Honorees on the GEHA Deck.

Sam Kopek, a longtime volunteer with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City, will be the game’s Tony DiPardo Spirit Leader.