Chiefs-Browns ticket prices soar as Kansas City starts another playoff push at Arrowhead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another playoff push for Chiefs Kingdom is set to begin.

This Sunday’s home playoff game for the Chiefs, a divisional round meeting with Cleveland, means Kansas City has only two opponents remaining until a potential return to the Super Bowl.

But ticket prices for Sunday’s game might give some fans sticker shock.

Adam Rossbach, CEO at Tickets for Less, said his staff saw a big push in sales overnight after the Browns were announced as the Chiefs opponent.

As of 8 p.m. Monday, the cheapest ticket on the Tickets for Less website cost $825, and some tickets closer to the field cost nearly $1,300. Rossbach said limited stadium capacity due to pandemic restrictions makes tickets harder to come by, but costs are still on par with pre-COVID times.

“It makes it a tougher ticket because there’s less. You have to make decisions faster if you’re a consumer, but it doesn’t make it a more expensive ticket like people might think,” Rossbach said.

A spokesperson for the Kansas City Health Department said stadium capacity will remain the same at 22% for Sunday’s game. Roughly 16,000 fans will be admitted to the game, all of whom will be required to socially distance, wear masks, and sit in a pod seating arrangement.

Browns fans living in the metro are excited for their team to come to town.

Fred Bissler, a northern Ohio native who moved to Kansas City in 1995, leads the Kansas City Browns Backers Club. Bissler’s buddies, a tight-knit group of around 100 people, are diehard Dawg Pound devotees who haven’t sniffed the playoffs since 2002.

“It’s awesome. They appreciate somebody who sticks with the team,” Bissler smiled. “I was asked earlier — what do I think is going to happen? I think we’ve got a shot. You have a heart with this team that’s just incredible.”

Bissler said under normal circumstances, Browns fans would swarm Arrowhead Stadium for tickets to this game. Instead, COVID provisions may keep that long-suffering fanbase from making the road trip. Bissler said they’ll join the worldwide TV audience instead.