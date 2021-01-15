Chiefs, Browns trade shots before divisional round

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Most professional athletes will tell you, “talk is cheap,” when it comes to smack-talk before a game. But that hasn’t stopped some players from taking shots at each other before we see the Browns visit the Chiefs for a spot in AFC Championship game on Sunday.

Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins, who has been listed as out for Sunday’s game, reacted to the Browns’ dominating victory over the Steelers in the wild card round tweeting, “This is a video game” and “I never seen anything like this in my life not in the NFL.!”

A fan responded to Watkins, suggesting that some good competition would be headed to Arrowhead.

Watkins replied, “I wouldn’t go that far lol..!”

Although he’s sitting on the injured/reserve list with a torn ACL, star wide receiver Odell Beckham-Junior has been watching Cleveland’s success.

“Don’t be suprised this weekend when they win….just throwin it out there now,” Beckham-Junior tweeted.

As of Friday, the tweet had 8,000 retweets and nearly 75,000 likes. One of those likes that caught people’s eyes: Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes typically keeps any smack-talk to himself, but liking Beckham-Junior’s tweet has fans thinking it lit a fire under the reigning Super Bowl MVP for Sunday’s game.

Following the wild card victory, Browns running back and former-Chief Kareem Hunt took to Instagram Live and said, “Next week personal!”

In a news conference, Hunt elaborated saying he has a lot of friends in the Chiefs organization that he is close to.

“I probably wont do too much talking to those guys, but there will be one or a few I call to chop it up and ask how they doing and stuff,” Hunt said. “Other than that, sorry, but we enemies this week fellas.”

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, a native of Cleveland, doubled-down on the ‘enemies’ chatter.

“I absolutely love Cleveland, but I understand that we are each other’s enemies right now,” the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award nominee said.

A player who won’t see the field on Sunday Sunday after being eliminated by the Browns also decided to stir the pot.

Pittsburgh Steelers standout rookie wide receiver Chase Claypool was on a livestream earlier in the week talking about their game.

“Bad loss, but the Browns are going to get clapped next week so it’s all good,” Claypool said.

From outside the football world, the Kansas City Water Department also decided to throw a jab on Twitter ahead of Sunday’s matchup.