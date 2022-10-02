KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs are visting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a rematch from Super Bowl LV.

Despite the location of the game being up in the air at the beginning of the week due to Hurricane Ian, the game will stay in Tampa. Let’s a take a look at the inactives for this primetime matchup.

Chiefs Inactives

RB Ronald Jones

K Harrison Butker

QB Shane Buechele

DE Mike Danna

T Darian Kinnard

DE Benton Whitley

DE Joshua Kaindoh

Buccaneers Inactives

QB Kyle Trask

TE Kyle Rudolph

WR Scotty Miller

WR Brashad Perriman

CB Zyon McCollum

DL Akiem Hicks

Harrison Butker is out once again for the Chiefs after injuring his ankle in week one. The kicking game will have to be much better in his absence, as it played a big role in Chiefs loss to the Colts last week.

Chiefs WR Marquez Valdez-Scantling, who was questionable with an abodmen injury, will play tonight.

The Buccaneers will be coming into this game with a banged up receiving core. Julio Jones and Chris Godwin were questionable all week and both missed last week’s matchup against the Packers, but will play tonight.