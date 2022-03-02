KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for the 2022 NFL Draft, a pick from last year made some noise around the league.

As the man handing the ball to quarterback Patrick Mahomes every play, center Creed Humphrey earned the highest graded rookie offensive season by Pro Football Focus since 2014.

With a 91.9 grade, Humphrey surpassed wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s 90.8 from 2014 with the New York Giants, Minnesota Viking wide receiver Justin Jefferson’s 90.4 in 2020, and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara’s 90.4 grade in 2017.

Fans made a push for Humphrey to win the Rookie of the Year Award, which was ultimately won by Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

The former Oklahoma Sooner made his stake as the starting center early in the preseason and played 100% of snaps in all but three games as a rookie.

Humphrey was the most valuable center in the NFL as a rookie (0.54 WAR). And on an offensive line that added Joe Thuney and Orlando Brown Jr., Humphrey was the unit’s best player. His 91.4 regular-season grade is the highest earned by a rookie offensive lineman in the PFF era (since 2006). PFF’s Chris Collinsworth – All-Collinsworth Team

Humphrey committed only 8 penalties his first year on the field and only 4 were accepted.

He formed part of last season’s offseason offensive line overhaul that added several new players.

Humphrey ended the season as the highest rated center in the league and will look to continue that run when the 2022 season starts in September.