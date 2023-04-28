KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs continue to evaluate player feedback from the NFL Player’s Association Report Card, CEO Clark Hunt says.

According to the NFL Players Association Team Report Cards, the Chiefs ranked 29th out of 32 teams.

The report said the facility feels outdated and players would like to see upgrades across the board. Only 56% of respondents believe Hunt is willing to invest the money to upgrade the facility, ranking him 27th in this category.

Players’ responses showed the treatment of players falls well below other clubs across the NFL. The Chiefs are one of six teams that still make certain players have roommates, and less than 50% of players feel they have enough room to be comfortable on flights.

Hunt said the team has already been working toward fixing some of the complaints, and some complaints have already been fixed since some players were surveyed in March of last year.

“We were surprised by some of the negative things in that report,” Hunt said Friday.

The COVID-19 pandemic made the franchise change to smaller planes for travel and no daycare for players during the games, both were complaints on the report.

Hunt said those amenities will be back this season.

The Chiefs CEO also acknowledged the facility complaints as well.

“We’ve all been thrilled to be in this beautiful training complex, you know here for the past 16 or 17 years, and it’s hard to believe that it’s already aging, but it is,” he said.

“The league continues to grow, the staff continues to grow and we certainly have to figure out how to accommodate our needs going forward, not only with the stadium but also with the training facility.”

“Nobody likes criticism but you know from my standpoint feedback is always positive and so you know we’ll take and learn from it.”

Head coach Andy Reid hinted at a new training facility a few weeks ago, and with the Kansas City Royals working toward a new downtown stadium before the lease is up on Kauffman Stadium, the Chiefs do have the ability to use that structure for their own purpose.

Those discussions have not been ongoing as of yet, but Chiefs brass want to stay at Arrowhead Stadium as long as possible.

“We feel structurally that the building has an opportunity to go further and that was part of the evaluation process that we’ve been through over the last couple of years,” Hunt said.

“We’re still trying to make a final decision between the renovation and the new building, but at least we know at this point that it’s an option if we’d like to renovate Arrowhead and you know keep one of the greatest traditions in pro football alive.”