KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs injury woes continued during Sunday Night Football.

After coming into the game without two of their top receivers, the Chiefs sustained more injuries as running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and safety Juan Thornhill both were both ruled out for the rest of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Edwards-Helaire suffered an ankle injury on the first offensive drive and Thornhill has a calf injury.

Chiefs receiver Kadarius Toney is also questionable to return with a hamstring injury.