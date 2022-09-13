KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After kicking off the 2022 season on the right note, the Kansas City Chiefs are set to host their division rivals Los Angeles Chargers for their home opener.

The Chiefs and Chargers split their matchups last year with both each grabbing a victory on the road in dramatic fashion. This year, both teams are 1-0 on the season and are hoping to extend that streak and get a division win in the process.

If you’re planning to head to the Chiefs vs. Chargers game this Thursday night at Arrowhead Stadium, make sure you’re prepared. Here’s what Chiefs fans need to know:

Game

The Chiefs’ second game of the season will kick off at 7:15 p.m. for Thursday night football at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The last meeting between these two teams was week 15 in the 2021 season when the Chiefs walked away with a 34-28 win in overtime, which also occurred on Thursday night football.

Tickets

This Thursday night game could cost you.

The Chiefs rank as one of the NFL teams with the most expensive tickets, and according to Tickets For Less, you can credit that to the team’s performance on the field.

It’s a trend they don’t expect to change, but Tickets for Less stresses there are tickets they would deem affordable still on the market for just over $100.

Find tickets directly through the Chiefs and verified resale tickets here.

Game Timing

2:30 p.m. – Parking Gates Open

3:00 p.m. – Ford Tailgate District Opens

4:30 p.m. – CommunityAmerica Club Level Gates Open

5:00 p.m. – All GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Gates Open

6:00 p.m. – Team Warm-Ups Begin

7:04 p.m. – Chargers Team Introduction

7:06 p.m. – Chiefs Team Introduction

7:10 p.m. – National Anthem

7:12 p.m. – Coin Toss

7:15 p.m. – Kickoff

Parking and Traffic

Parking lots for Thursday’s game open at 2:30 p.m.

All parking passes must be purchased in advance at the Chiefs website; payments will not be accepted at the parking gates. Tickets and parking passes are mobile-only, and fans are encouraged to save to their mobile wallet for easy access before arriving.

Heavy traffic and delays are expected near Interstate 435 and Interstate 70 as well as around the Truman Sports Complex. Fans are asked to plan in advance and arrive several hours before kickoff to avoid rush hour and minimize delays.

Getting into the Stadium

All stadium gates will open at 5 p.m., and guests with tickets on the CommunityAmerica Club Level will open at 4:30 p.m.

Guests are reminded to access their mobile tickets and parking passes in advance and add them to their mobile wallet for faster entry.

Ford Tailgate District

The Ford Tailgate District, located in Lot M on the north side of the stadium, opens at 3 p.m. Thursday. It’s a free space for all fans to enjoy drink specials, food trucks, tailgating games, and live entertainment leading up to kickoff.

Performances will feature DJ Lazer and The Zeros.

GEHA Deck

Former Chiefs wide receiver Dwayne Bowe will serve as this week’s Drum Honoree, getting Chiefs fans pumped up before the game from the GEHA Drum Deck.

Hispanic Development Fund’s Family College Prep Program Advisor Melissa Gonzalez will be the game’s Tony DiPardo Spirit Leader.

Entertainment

Retired Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Generald Wilson will sing the national anthem while the Kansas City Federal Reserve Police Law Enforcement Unit will present the colors.

Four A-10s from Whiteman Air Force Base will conduct the flyover during the national anthem.

Hunt Family Foundation 50/50 Raffle

Raffle tickets are priced at 200 tickets for $40, 60 for $20, and 10 for $10. Fans who are not at Arrowhead Stadium can also participate in the raffle by visiting the 50/50 raffle section on the Chiefs website. Online sales are currently live, but fans must be located in the states of Missouri or Kansas at the time they purchase a ticket online.

The winning ticket will be announced in-stadium and posted online during the fourth quarter of the game and winners do not need to be present to win.

Cashless

From concessions to Chiefs merchandise, Arrowhead is a cashless stadium.

All fixed points of sale offer mobile tap or scan payment options, including Chiefs Pay, Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay. Mobile vendors only take credit cards.

Safety and Security

Arrowhead Stadium has a Clear Bag Policy, and that means fans are only allowed to bring a clear plastic bag, a one-gallon, clear zip-seal bag or a small clutch bag into the stadium. Backpacks, fanny packs, purses and more are not allowed.

Speaking of things that aren’t allowed, things like food, weapons, noisemakers, laser pointers and fireworks are banned at Arrowhead.

Fans are still allowed to bring sealed water bottles, blankets, small umbrellas, signs and flags. Visit the Chiefs website for a complete list of permitted and prohibited items.

