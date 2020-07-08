Chiefs chopping capacity for 2020, reveal initial attendance plan for Arrowhead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fans in the Chiefs Kingdom reacted to announcement of limited-capacity seating for the upcoming season, news revealed on Wednesday morning.

“I would’ve hoped that they would have found a way to let us return, Chiefs Kingdom is huge, I think it brings people out in a great way, it’s a great support to the community, it would’ve been nice to see everyone come out,” said Chiefs fan, Marcus Clark.

“It would be better to go there, than watch it on TV. It’s a different feeling,” said Basil Alsal.

Reality is setting in for chiefs fans, still thrilled with Patrick Mahomes’ 10-year contract extension in Kansas City.

The team is committed to playing this upcoming season, even if that means making drastic changes due to the coronavirus pandemic, preparing to have fans in attendance, but with the stadium’s seating capacity significantly reduced.

Season ticket members are getting credit for the 2021 season, and presale priority for 2020 once the team determines how many fans can attend games.

Fans who bought single-game tickets through the primary market are getting refunds, those who purchased on the secondary market need to check with those vendors.

“Filling Arrowhead Stadium again, for this Fall is unlikely to be a safe thing,” said Dr. Rex Archer, Director of KCMO Health Department.

Archer says if proper safety precautions are not taken, it could be a year or more before things return to normal. And the Chiefs say that when reduced capacity is determined, it will only sell the first few games of the regular season, and reassess the situation as the season progression.

The Health Department working with the Royals and the Chiefs on unique ways to enforce social distancing and other safety precautions at games.

These new precautions include implementing mandatory masks inside stadium, and daily testing of players for the coronavirus, and even more crowd control.

“You can social distance on the way in, but when the game is over, people tend to really crowd up, We are looking at having extra venues, some kind of a band, or entertainment afterwards to help,” said Archer.

The team says they will follow the guidance of local officials and public health experts throughout the season and re-consider increased capacity.

While adjusting to the changes, some fans are still finding ways to stay positive for this upcoming season.

“I would’ve hoped they would let all the fans come back, but I understand, safety first,” said Clark. “The best seat in the house is always the living room, I’m looking forward to it though. I’m glad the season is still going to go on, even with COVID,” said Clark.