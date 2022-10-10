KANSAS CITY, Mo. — NFL referees are under heavy fire in Week 5.

Late in the second quarter, a sack by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones was flagged for roughing the passer on a seemingly routine strip sack.

Jones landed on top of Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr which was the reason for the foul. Even Monday Night Football commentators Joe Buck and Troy Aikman were appalled at the call.

The drive resulted in a Raider field goal.

Roughing the passer has been a controversial call in Week 5.

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was given the same flag for tackling Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on a seemingly routine sack.

Chiefs fans proceeded to boo the referees throughout the rest of the game.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.