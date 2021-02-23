Chiefs’ Chris Jones forms charity Sack Nation Foundation focused on kids’ wellbeing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs season might be over, but some players are still hard at work, and in Chris Jones’ case, it’s all for a good cause.

On Tuesday, the star defensive tackle announced the formation of his charitable organization, Sack Nation Foundation, at the Columbus Park Head Start Center YCMA in Kansas City. The goal is to help improve the health and wellbeing of young people in underserved communities.

“I was actually one of those kids in a poverty community that I wasn’t able to play sports early on in my early age because of financial standpoints,” Jones said via Zoom.

But now the Chiefs star is ready to step up so more kids can have a better shot at life.

“I feel like kids are what keeps the world moving, the younger generation,” Jones said. “There are a lot of kids that don’t get an opportunity because of their situation at home or their parents can’t afford it. For me personally, I just want to be able to help kids, to put them in a position to get noticed or even just be part of a family, be part of a team or be part of something greater than themselves.”

Jones and Sack Nation Foundation made their first donation to the YMCA of Greater Kansas City, providing flag football opportunities to 300 YMCA kids and their siblings.

Some YMCA kids were on the Zoom call with Jones and got to ask him questions after the big announcement.

“Can you play basketball, too?”

Jones’ answer: “1,000%.”

We also learned he hates losing games and believes girls can definitely play football, too.

In the future, Sack Nation Foundation’s plans include events in Kansas City, during training camp in St. Joseph and in Jones’ hometown of Houston, Mississippi.

“The sky’s the limit here,” Jones said.