KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs could be without their star defensive tackle Sunday against the Houston Texans.

Chris Jones missed Friday’s practice with an illness and is listed as questionable. Wide receiver Kadarius Toney is also listed as questionable after being limited in practice all week.

Jones hasn’t missed a game since Week 14 last season against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Toney has missed three-straight games and could miss a fourth if he does not play on Sunday.

For the Texans, some of their most important players will not be playing.

Running back Dameon Pierce, wide receivers Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins and cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. have all been ruled out for Sunday’s game.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.