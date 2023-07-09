KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Many fans are familiar with the talent the Kansas City Chiefs possess on both sides of the ball.

It has led to the franchise’s unprecedented success.

Many across the league are well aware too. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler conducted a survey among NFL executives, coaches and players to rank the 10 best players at each position.

Two Kansas City Chiefs have already seen their name on those lists.

The tight end position won’t be released until July 13 and quarterbacks until July 16, where the names of Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes will surely be seen.

Chris Jones was voted as the second-best defensive tackle, sitting right behind the legendary Aaron Donald. Nick Bolton was voted as the eighth-best off-ball linebacker and he is starting to receive national recognition for his play.

Bolton has continued to make major strides in his two seasons in a Chiefs uniform. He finished last season second in the tackles with 180 to go along with two sacks, one forced fumble and two interceptions.

He also made one of the biggest plays in franchise history in Super Bowl LVII, when he scored on a 36-yard fumble return touchdown.

The Mizzou alum’s expectations will only heighten going into next season.

Jones was expected to be on this list.

He is the Chiefs’ defensive anchor and was a finalist for NFL Defensive Player of the Year and garnered his fourth All-Pro team. He tied his career-high in sacks last season with 15.5.

The veteran has continuously been among the NFL’s best and has shown no signs of slowing down.

Both players are now getting prepared for training camp, which starts on July 23 at Missouri Western’s Spratt Stadium as the Chiefs gear up for their Super Bowl defense.