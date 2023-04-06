KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL offseason is heating up as we get closer to the NFL Draft.

On Wednesday, Miami Dolphins wide receiver and former Kansas City Chief Tyreek Hill appeared on Sports Radio 810 with former Chiefs Gehrig Dieter and Anthony Sherman and chatted about an array of topics.

The trio got on the topic of when the Dolhpins will come to Kansas City to face the Chiefs this season and in Tyreek Hill fashion, he made some promises similar to a boxing promoter.

“Chiefs Kingdom, when the Miami Dolphins come to Arrowhead Stadium this year, guess what we gonna do?” Hill said.

“Guess what we gonna do? I hate to say it, man. I hate to throw up the peace sign against y’all. I hate to do it! But guess what? I’m gonna be y’all worst enemy that day. I’m gonna be y’all worst enemy that day.”

Chiefs star defensive tackle Chris Jones responded to those claims on Twitter with a “May God bless him.”

“The only [peace sign emoji] sign he throwing up is walking to the bus after the game,” Jones said.

During the same interview, Hill praised Jones and hoped that the Chiefs would sign him to another contract.

“The Chiefs better sign him back.”

Hill was traded to the Dolphins in March 2022 after spending his first six years with the Chiefs. He was a pivotal part of leading the franchise to a Super Bowl win and garnered three First-Team All-Pros, a Second Team-All-Pro, six Pro Bowls and made the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.

The speedy receiver signed a four-year, $120 million extension that made him the highest-paid receiver in the NFL in terms of annual average value when he was traded to Miami.

Hill also said he’s planning to retire at the end of his current contract with the Miami Dolphins.

“I’m going for 10 [seasons], man.”

“I’m going to finish out this contract with the Dolphins and then I’m going to call it quits. I want to go into the business side. I want to do so many things in my life, bro.”

Hill is currently 29 years old and will be 31 years old when his contract runs out after the 2025 season. The Douglas, Georgia native said a career in gaming is next for him.

“So I really want to get into, like, the gaming space,” Hill said. “I really want to get huge in that, and that’s kind of what I’m doing right now. I’m using my platform, creating a gaming team, which isn’t launched yet. It should launch by the end of this month. I’m going to just sign, like, different content creators, different athletes. I just been working that, talking to different sponsors.”

Hill finished second in the NFL with 119 receptions and 1,710 yards for the Dolphins in 2022, earning his fourth First Team All-Pro nod and seventh Pro Bowl selection. He caught seven touchdown passes as well to give him 63 for his career.

The Chiefs schedule will be announced at a later date.