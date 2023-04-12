KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs’ star defensive tackle will be showing a different set of skills this offseason.

Chris Jones and six other NFL players will be a part of “The Catch,” a single-day saltwater fishing tournament Saturday on the coast of Fontainebleau Miami Beach. The competition will raise awareness for Sport Fishing Championship’s ocean-based “community champions.”

The other participants include a couple of division rivals in Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II and former Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill who is now with the Miami Dolphins.

The rest of the field includes Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins and New England Patriots linebacker Matt Judon.

Both Herbert and Jones are avid anglers; Herbert even co-founded the fishing club at his high school, Sheldon High School in Eugene, Oregon.

Jones and Herbert will be on the same team named SFC Team Quantified under captain and angler Justin Drummond, last year’s SFC Billfish Champion who has $1.1 million in SFC winnings.

SFC Team Rising Sons features Williams and Surtain II who will compete alongside captain and angler Jaselyn Berthelot, who finished third in the SFC Billfish Championship Series and won the SFC Fan Vote for Angler of the Year.

Three receivers — Hill, Hopkins and Brown — are on SFC Team Polarizer with captain Bill Davis and angler George Robinson, a newcomer to the SFC Billfish Championship Series.

SFC Team Gypsea includes Judon and Cook teaming up with captain/angler Taylor Sanford who earned a $50k SFC bonus after reeling in a 103-pound Wahoo last year.

The completion will be scored based on the SFC’s catch-and-release scoring system and the tournament will benefit the Coast Guard Foundation.

Cheniere Energy will donate $100,000 to the Coast Guard Foundation on behalf of the winning team.