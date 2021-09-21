Chiefs’ coach Andy Reid ranks near the top of list of most… rowdy

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Arrowhead is known as the loudest stadium in the world, and one of the best football experiences in the NFL. While it’s all about football and tailgating fun in the Chiefs Kingdom, Kansas City surprisingly also has one of the rowdiest coaches in the league.

Bookies.com surveyed NFL fans and asked them to rank the rowdiest coaches, quarterbacks and fan bases.

When it comes to rowdy head coaches, Andy Reid made his way into the Top 5, according to NFL fans.

Bill Belichick Jon Gruden Dan Campbell Andy Reid John Harbaugh

Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson edged out Patrick Mahomes for another contest. This time Jackson ranks higher than Mahomes when it comes to on-field and off-field antics, according to the survey.

Baker Mayfield Ben Roethlisberger Cam Newton Aaron Rodgers Tom Brady Lamar Jackson Patrick Mahomes

While the Bookies.com survey says NFL fans believe Chiefs fans are known for being too loud, Chiefs Kingdom did not make the Top 5 list for having the rowdiest fan base. They didn’t even make the Top 10. According to the Bookies.com survey, Chiefs Fans are near the bottom when it comes to rowdy fans.

Philadelphia Eagles Buffalo Bills Dallas Cowboys Las Vegas Raiders Pittsburgh Steelers New England Patriots Chicago Bears Green Bay Packers New York Giants Cleveland Browns Seattle Seahawks Arizona Cardinals Baltimore Ravens Carolina Panthers New York Jets Tampa Bay Buccaneers Detroit Lions Atlanta Falcons Los Angeles Chargers Kansas City Chiefs New Orleans Saints Washington Football Team Los Angeles Rams Houston Texans San Francisco 49ers Cincinnati Bengals Denver Broncos Jacksonville Jaguars Minnesota Vikings Tennessee Titans Indianapolis Colts Miami Dolphins

Bookies.com said it surveyed 1,065 NFL fans between the ages of 18 and 75 during the last week of August to get the results.