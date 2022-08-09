KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs Assistant General Manager Mike Borgonzi said there are nearly 50 new players on the roster this season, so there will be a lot of decisions to make, starting with Saturday’s preseason game in Chicago.

So what do assistant coaches want to see out of the team in their first game together.

“Confidence is everything, so if they see themselves doing it against an NFL player, it just continues to enhance their abilities,” special teams coordinator Dave Toub said.

“You go out there and you throw rookies out there to see how well they’re going to fair against the big guys,” defensive backs coach Dave Merritt said.

“So the fact that we have these games coming up — I know it’s 3, not 4. It’s very important for those rookies to get their feet wet. They’re all nervous right now, I told them, hydrate and understand that you’re going to be playing on defense as well as special teams. So don’t look for any breaks.”

One position that we now know won’t be filled is back-up kicker. During practice, safety Justin Reid was brought up to attempt field goals after he went viral with a video of him converting a 65-yard field goal.

But under live reps, things didn’t go as well. Reid shanked it far left.

“I don’t think we found our backup kicker,” Toub said jokingly.

For now, Toub thinks Harrison Butker’s job is safe and more practice is necessary before throwing Reid into the fire.